Laura Dern Wears Chromatic Christopher John Rogers Dress for ‘The Son’ Screening

Laura Dern made a chic arrival for the “The Son” screening in New York on Monday. The actress stars alongside Hugh Jackman, Anthony Hopkins and Vanessa Kirby in the Florian Zeller-directed film, which releases on Nov. 25.

Laura Dern attends “The Son” screening on Oct. 24 in New York. Getty Images

The “Big Little Lies” star stepped out in a semi-monochromatic ensemble. Her look featured a black Christopher John Rogers midi dress with long sleeves, an asymmetrical hemline and a middle slit. The ribbed piece combined an empire silhouette and turtleneck composition and incorporated colorful stripes outlined across its bodice and sleeve area.

She coordinated with pointed-toe boots and accessorized in Delfina Delettrez jewelry, including rings and drop earrings. The “American Horror Story” actress wore her hair in a curled style with a side part, and opted for bright red lipstick and rose-hued blush.

Laura Dern and Hugh Jackman attend “The Son” screening on Oct. 24 in New York. Arturo Homles/Getty Images

Dern was later seen on the carpet posing for photographs with Jackman.

The red carpet event comes at a busy time for Dern. The actress recently appeared in Taylor Swift’s music video for the song “Bejeweled,” from her 10th studio album “Midnights.”

Last week, Dern attended Ralph Lauren’s West Coast fashion show in San Marino, California. She wore a button-up dress shirt and tucked into wide-leg black trousers and layered her top with a rhinestone-embellished velvet collared cape.