NEW READS: Actress Laura Harrier appears on the cover of new online magazine The September Issues, helmed by the photographer Mary Rozzi. The first issue focuses on the theme of transparency in art, fashion, film, beauty and politics.

“I started this magazine, selfishly, for two reasons. I felt like I was losing my voice as an artist and because it has been such a struggle being a woman in a male-dominated field for so long. I wanted to reinvent what a fashion magazine can be and, as a magazine, we’re working to subvert traditional media, while building on the foundation of what came before us,” Rozzi said.

The cover, shot by Rozzi, features Harrier wearing a printed metallic jumpsuit by Louis Vuitton. Other shots feature the actress in a green lace top, a black feathered off-the shoulder dress and a printed ruffle gown.

The first issue also features an interview with writer and creator Karley Sciortino of the television show “Now Apocalypse” and its main actor Roxane Mesquida discussing sex, friendship and dating.

Other articles include a conversation with photographer Juno Calypso, who directed Burberry’s Christmas campaign, and the L.A.-based illustrator Kristen Liu-Wong around the topic of feminism. “The September Issues is for all types of women, there is always space for feminism,” Rozzi said.