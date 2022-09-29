×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

CEO Jonathan Akeroyd Sets a New Tone at Burberry, Tapping Daniel Lee

Business

Hermès Banks on Luxury Retailing With New Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion

Saint Laurent RTW Spring 2023

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Sequined Saint Laurent Jumpsuit at ‘Entergalactic’ Premiere 

Harrier was joined at the premiere by Kid Cudi, Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign and others. 

Laura Harrier attends Netflix's "Entergalactic" New
Laura Harrier attends Netflix's "Entergalactic" New York premiere on Sept. 28. Getty Images

Laura Harrier went with her go-to design house for her latest red carpet appearance.

The actress attended the premiere of her new animated series, Netflix’s “Entergalactic,” on Wednesday night in New York City wearing a look from Saint Laurent’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Harrier’s look was a brown sequined jumpsuit worn with a crocodile-embossed leather belt and paired with a faux fur brown peacoat. She was styled by Danielle Goldberg. 

Harrier was joined on the red carpet by series creators Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris, as well as cast members Jessica Williams and Ty Dolla $ign. 

Related Galleries

Jessica Williams, Scott Mescudi and Laura Harrier attend the “Entergalactic” premiere on Sept. 28 in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

The “Entergalactic” premiere comes just one day after Harrier sat front row at Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week. 

“Entergalactic” is based on Kid Cudi’s upcoming studio album. The animated series includes songs from the album and tells the story of a young man named Jabari and voiced by the rapper, on his journey to discover love. The series debuts on Netflix Friday. 

Harrier spoke with WWD about working with Kid Cudi for the series, stating: “He’s just such a creative and has such a unique brain and he’s such an interesting person. So this is really cool because I’ve never seen an album be so connected to something like this.”

Laura Harrier attends Netflix’s “Entergalactic” premiere at the Paris Theater on Sept. 28 in New York City. Getty Images
Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Hot Summer Bags

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Laura Harrier Shimmers in Saint Laurent

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad