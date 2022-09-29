Laura Harrier Shimmers in Sequined Saint Laurent Jumpsuit at ‘Entergalactic’ Premiere 

Laura Harrier went with her go-to design house for her latest red carpet appearance.

The actress attended the premiere of her new animated series, Netflix’s “Entergalactic,” on Wednesday night in New York City wearing a look from Saint Laurent’s pre-fall 2022 collection. Harrier’s look was a brown sequined jumpsuit worn with a crocodile-embossed leather belt and paired with a faux fur brown peacoat. She was styled by Danielle Goldberg.

Harrier was joined on the red carpet by series creators Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris, as well as cast members Jessica Williams and Ty Dolla $ign.

Jessica Williams, Scott Mescudi and Laura Harrier attend the “Entergalactic” premiere on Sept. 28 in New York City. Getty Images for Netflix

The “Entergalactic” premiere comes just one day after Harrier sat front row at Saint Laurent’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week.

“Entergalactic” is based on Kid Cudi’s upcoming studio album. The animated series includes songs from the album and tells the story of a young man named Jabari and voiced by the rapper, on his journey to discover love. The series debuts on Netflix Friday.

Harrier spoke with WWD about working with Kid Cudi for the series, stating: “He’s just such a creative and has such a unique brain and he’s such an interesting person. So this is really cool because I’ve never seen an album be so connected to something like this.”