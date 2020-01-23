HIGH HONORS: As the creative forces behind Oscar de la Renta and their own label Monse, Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia will have plenty of been-there, done-that stories to share with guests at next week’s Rising Star Awards.

The pair will be the guest speakers at the annual event, which is organized by Fashion Group International. They have been moving at a fast clip this month. Kim and Garcia turned up at the 2020 Palm Beach Island Hospice Foundation Hospice evening at the Flagler Museum. Last month, the designers showed pre-fall collections for Oscar de la Renta and Monse — with the latter drawing inspiration from Hugh Hefner’s closet. And earlier this month Garcia appeared on “Project Runway” as a guest judge.

Other proven talents will also be helping to hand out FGI’s Rising Star Awards Tuesday at Cipriani 42nd Street. This time around, Costa Brazil founder Francisco Costa, whom many still think of as Calvin Klein’s former creative director, will be doling out the Womenswear award. This year’s nominees are Aknvas’ Christian Juul Nielsen; Amir Taghi; Bespoke Southerly’s Sheri Turnbow; Ferrah’s Lela Orr and Rakan’s Rakan Shams Aldeen. The Rising Star award for Menswear will be presented by New York-based designer Loris Diran. Three designers are vying for that prize — Phit Clothing’s Phillip White; Post-Imperial’s Niyi Okuboyejo, and lastly Todd Hessert.

Jonathan Adler will be on hand to deliver the award for Accessories (Shoes/Handbags) and Stellene Volandes will present the Fine Jewelry award. This year’s presenter for Accessories (Scarves/Fashion Jewelry) has not yet been selected. Another category that is sizable enough to have more than one award is Beauty. Hearst’s Nancy Berger will award the Beauty Legacy/Product Development honor to either Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.’s Chloe Leeds or International Flavors & Fragrances’ Caroline Dumur. Dana Oliver will be in charge of passing out the Beauty Entrepreneur one.

The Phluid Project founder Robert Garrett Smith and model, actor, singer, songwriter and LGBTQ activist Cory Wade will present one of the awards that will be given by FGI — the All Gender award. The field of contenders includes Bossi Sportswear’s Alex Bossi; Claire Fleury; Henry Rose’s Michelle Pfeiffer; Rinat Brodach and Strangelove’s Elizabeth Gaynes.

The Maison De Mode-sponsored Sustainability Award will be presented by the company’s cofounders Hassan Pierre and Amanda Hearst. And the Hilldun Business Innovation award will be given by Hilldun’s chief executive officer Gary Wassner to Enform’s cofounder Felita Harris.

With New York Fashion Week fast approaching, many attendees will no doubt have other make-or-break moments on their minds. Kim and Garcia, for example, will be awash with preshow planning for their Feb. 6 Monse show and their Oscar de la Renta one Feb. 10.