Lauren Bush Lauren Closes Feed Shop & Cafe in Brooklyn

Lauren Bush Lauren has decided to close the Feed Shop & Cafe in the DUMBO section of Brooklyn after five years.

In an Instagram post Friday, Lauren wrote, “It’s been an amazing run thanks to our awesome customers and community who came to the Feed Shop for their morning coffee brewed by @lacolombecoffee, to shop our @feed products and finds, and for the talks, book signings and events we hosted in the space. Together we were able to give over 1 million school meals globally and in Brooklyn!”

Lauren said it was always a dream of hers to open her own store, and she enjoyed designing it “with the help of the super talented Michael Gilmore” and curating and setting up shop.

“To see it open every day thanks to our stellar store team and bustling with locals and tourists alike was such a joy. Thank you so much to everyone who supported us along the way,” she wrote.

“And when you may not be able to visit us in DUMBO anymore, we are always open online,” she added.

As reported in WWD in May 2017, Lauren opened her Feed shop which featured a seating area, allowing customers to enjoy a cup of coffee or simply hang out. Feed Heritage coffee blend loaded by La Colombe and select pastry offerings from City Bakery were available for purchase.

The shop, at 55 Water Street in DUMBO, offered an assortment of Feed handbags and accessories, along with “Feed Finds,” a selection of other socially conscious items, providing customers opportunities to give back with their purchase. At the time of the opening, Feed’s in-store exclusive Brooklyn tote ($35) provided 10 meals with each purchase to Brooklyn schools.

Lauren couldn’t be reached for comment.

As reported earlier this week, Monica Rich Kosann has partnered with Lauren’s Feed brand on a second edition of limited-edition jewelry designs to benefit Lauren’s cause around food insecurity.

Clarins is also continuing its partnership with Feed Projects, with its spring gift-with-purpose program. Nordstrom, Saks and Dillard’s will have a pink floral-motif pouch, while Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s will offer a tote bag, as reported.

FOR MORE STORIES: