Lauren and David Lauren have welcomed their third son into the world.

Named Robert Rocky Lauren, he was born Saturday in New York City, weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measuring 19.75 inches tall.

According to David Lauren’s Instagram post, they have decided to call him Rocky “as an ode to the beautiful Rocky Mountains where we were married, a place we both visited growing up and a nod to my favorite movie character.”

David Lauren, who is chief innovation and brand officer at Ralph Lauren Corp. and Lauren Bush Lauren, chief executive officer and cofounder of FEED Projects, were married in 2011.

David Lauren noted his wife was doing well and he can’t wait for their two older sons, James, 5 and Max, who will be three next Monday, to meet their baby brother.