Lauren Santo Domingo will be lending her fashion know-how to online styling platform Wishi starting Thursday at noon ET for a 24-hour window.

The Moda Operandi cofounder and Vogue veteran will be offering inspiration via personalized mood boards, style and beauty advice, starting at $40.

“Lauren is one of our most requested style icons when people do the Wishi style quiz,” said stylist/designer Karla Welch, who cofounded Wishi with tech entrepreneur Clea O’Hana in 2019. “I think she’s the epitome of chic American style.”

“We do a lot of personal styling for our clients at Moda…it’s an expectation of a certain customer. But what I love about Wishi is one doesn’t have to be a tier-one, VIP customer to access it,” said Santo Domingo, adding that she was excited to reach a different audience through the platform, which was created to open up A-list personal styling beyond celebrities.

“Fashion is supposed to be an escape, and designers when they are talking about inspiration are always talking about escape. This is a moment when we need an escape,” said Santo Domingo. “I want to get everyone excited about dressing up again and getting back into the swing of things,” she added, acknowledging with New York Fashion Week just around the corner, it’s difficult to know the right thing to do when the pandemic is still raging, but that supporting the fashion community is paramount.

Santo Domingo joins a roster of Wishi talent that also includes Welch, and stylists Elizabeth Stewart, Law Roach and Maeve Reilly, who have worked with Cate Blanchett, Zendaya, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber among them.

She didn’t rule out further collaboration between Moda Operandi and Wishi.

“I’ve known Clea since she first launched. As female founders we are often sharing resources and we’ve been on this ride together since the beginning…Now that both of our companies are in strong places, we’re looking at doing more together in the future. But for now, this was a fun partnership.”