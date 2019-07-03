MOVING IN MILAN: L’Autre Chose will open a new banner in Milan on Sept. 1 on Via Croce Rossa opposite the Emporio Armani megastore and hotel, a few steps away from luxury street Via Montenapoleone and the storied Grand Hotel et de Milan. The collections are available in a temporary store in Via Gesù.

“The position of the store is a direct expression of the new positioning of the brand, which has seen a radical change and redesign of the whole company during the last nine months,” said chief executive officer Alice Carli, pointing to the brand’s increasingly international consumer.

The official opening of the three-story, 864-square-foot boutique, which will introduce a new blueprint, will be marked by an event during Milan Fashion Week.

Carli joined L’Autre Chose in June last year from Peuterey and has been forging the new course of the upper premium brand with designer Nicolò Beretta, whose first designs were unveiled in November. Beretta launched his own luxury footwear label Giannico in 2013, which he continues to design. Carli and Beretta are developing L’Autre Chose internationally and expanding its core footwear division as well as its ready-to-wear, handbags and small leather goods categories.

There are three L’Autre Chose boutiques in Italy, in Turin, Rome and Bologna. A previous Milan store in the artsy Brera district closed at the end of May.

The company is based in Porto Sant’Elpidio in the central March region, a storied footwear manufacturing hub. L’Autre Chose, which was first launched in 1987, is fully owned by Sator Private Equity Fund.