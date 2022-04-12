×
L’Avant Collective and Christy Turlington Burns’ Every Mother Counts Partner for Mother’s Day

Fifty percent of proceeds from sales of a $40 candle will go toward the cause, bringing awareness to the global maternal health crisis.

L’Avant Collective
Kristi Lord and Lindsay Droz of L’Avant Collective. Courtesy of L’Avant Collective

L’Avant Collective, which offers plant-based household products, has partnered with Christy Turlington Burns’ nonprofit, Every Mother Counts, to release a special edition of its “Fresh Linen” candle.

“We’re proud to support this wonderful organization financially and to contribute to spreading the word about their amazing work,” L’Avant Collective founders Lindsay Droz and Kristi Lord told WWD in a joint statement.

Fifty percent of proceeds from sales of the $40 candle — made solely of soy and coconut wax, with notes of ylang ylang, geranium, lavender, lemon, sage, bamboo and linen — will be donated to Every Mother Counts, which brings awareness to the global maternal health crisis and works to improve access to pregnancy care and resources in the U.S. and abroad.

“It was sobering to learn that women in the United States are two times as likely to die from complications of pregnancy and birth than her mother was a generation ago,” the statement added.

Founded in 2010, Every Mother Counts was created after Burns suffered a postpartum hemorrhage following delivery of her first child and learned that hundreds of thousands of women die each year from childbirth.

According to the organization, “while the maternal mortality rate has been decreasing globally, it’s on the rise in the United States, where one in five women of reproductive age is uninsured, and women of color are three to four times more likely to die in from complications of pregnancy and childbirth.”

L’Avant Collective
The $40 candle is made of soy and coconut wax. Courtesy of L’Avant Collective

Marking L’Avant Collective first collaboration, the candle launches on April 26 in honor of Mother’s Day, which falls on May 8.

Droz and Lord launched the company — headquartered in Seattle — in 2020 with the aim of producing stylish, non-toxic goods. The brand provides glass packaging, refill pouches and a subscription model, with prices ranging from $12 to $80 for a four-product bundle.

“At its core, the story of L’Avant Collective is the story of two moms looking to make a healthier environment for our children,” they continued. “That’s why collaboration with Every Mother Counts is such a natural fit for us.”

