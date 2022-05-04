Laveree Launches in U.S. With SoHo Outpost With Aim to Expand Clothing’s Life Span

CLEANING UP SOHO: While store vacancies still make many Manhattan blocks look like unfinished crossword puzzles, developers and landlords are increasingly willing to welcome pop-ups.

One of the latest examples is the new two-month outpost for Laveree, a South Korean company that specializes in natural detergents and stain removal products. The recent opening of the pop-up marks the brand’s launch in the U.S.

A company dedicated to helping consumers keep clothes versus buying new ones seems to be a sign of the times. Well aware of how consumers are intent on reducing waste to minimize their environmental impact, Laveree aims for longevity and less product turnover.

Located at 120 Wooster Street, the 2,400-square-foot space is Laveree’s first venture into a brick and mortar space. The address previously housed M.M. LaFleur and is near Tibi and Atelier Beaute Chanel. The hands-on approach includes a display of bottled detergents and stain removal products and all-white washing machines. Only plant-based ingredients are used, according to the company.

A wall screen plays a video of swirling blue water. The minimalist setting features a wooden table and chairs, a white bulbous couch and armchair for shoppers to get comfortable as they learn more about the products. Shoppers will also find a stain remover service in the new location. Alisha Goldstein and her Jane Smith agency handled the pop-up’s creative direction and design.

Baek declined to comment on projected sales, but said a Seoul launch is planned for this summer. Laveree is considering international expansion to London, Paris and other cities for next year and beyond, she said, and it’s also looking to expand its retail presence in the U.S. beyond this first pop-up.

The company’s Seoul-based founder Jong Min Baek said via email that part of the location’s appeal was the neighborhood being “a central spot” for its customer base. Striving to help extend the life spans of garments, Laveree wanted its New York outpost to be near “beautiful, fashion clothing stores.”