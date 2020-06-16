Laverne Cox is looking back to her 2019 Emmy Awards outfit for a charitable opportunity.

The actress and activist is teaming with accessories label Edie Parker to auction off the Pride-themed clutch she wore to last year’s Emmys to benefit the I’ll Be There Project, an organization that promotes acts of kindness.

Cox’s clutch was designed in a rainbow, marble-like pattern and read “Oct. 8,” “Title VII” and “Supreme Court,” spotlighting the Trump administration’s briefing on Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which would have made anti-gay discrimination legal in the workplace. The other side of the clutch was designed to depict the transgender flag and read “#TRANSISBEAUTIFUL.”

In a landmark decision for LGBTQ rights on Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that companies cannot discriminate against an employee based on their sexual orientation or gender identity.

During the 2019 Emmys red carpet, Cox commented on her clutch’s message, stating: “Maybe it’s about raising awareness so everyone knows that our lives are in danger. A lot of people aren’t talking about this case and it has implications for the LGBT community, but it has implications for women and anyone who doesn’t conform to someone else’s idea of how you should be. A man or woman or neither.”

Cox and Edie Parker are working with Charity Buzz for an online auction starting June 22, with 100 percent of proceeds going back to the I’ll Be There Project. The auction launches in conjunction with the release of the Netflix documentary “Disclosure,” which looks at Hollywood’s depiction of transgender people and its impact on American culture.

