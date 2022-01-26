Laverne Cox Ready for Next Big Red Carpet Moment

Laverne Cox brought a much needed injection of infectious energy to the front row of Paris Couture Week, as the “Orange Is the New Black” actress attended her very first couture shows.

She gamely posed for photographers in a sculpture of a headpiece at Schiaparelli on Monday, a party-ready fringed dress and thigh-high platform boots at Alexandre Vauthier Tuesday, and a sheer black gown and crystal headpiece at the Jean Paul Gaultier show Wednesday.

“There are so many pieces I would love to wear — in the spirit of André Leon Tally, it’s like Christmas morning,” she told WWD about taking in the collections.

With a few hours of downtime before the Vauthier show, Cox binged the upcoming Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” ahead of its release Feb. 12. She declared the Shonda Rhimes-produced series about the story of a scammer who conned New York City’s creative elite “amazing” — and not just because she’s one of its stars.

Due to COVID-19 measures, the series premiere will be virtual, but Cox is prepping for her next big red carpet moment. She’ll host the SAG Awards arrivals Feb. 28. And while she’s worn flowing silk dresses for her past appearances as a nominee (“I had to lie down in the car so as not to get wrinkled,” she noted) being on the other side will present a whole new set of sartorial challenges.

What look is she going for? “I’m really in a space of wanting to have fun and to push boundaries, and to do something different. I don’t know who I want to be exactly,” she mused. “My 2022 is sort of girl next door with an edge — maybe I’ve always been that, but I’m really interested in the edge right now.”

After a year of hosting her eponymous podcast and the People’s Choice Awards for E! last December, Cox is relishing in the excitement of interviewing her acting colleagues. “I’m not nervous, I don’t know if I should be,” she said. “But there are so many moving pieces you really have to be on your toes.”

And surely those toes will be in fabulous shoes.