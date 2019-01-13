SARTORIAL PUNK: L.B.M. 1911, one of the brands in the portfolio of the Mantua, Italy-based men’s suit maker Lubiam, has partnered with Efisio Marras on a capsule collection.

Lubiam’s chief executive office Giovanni Bianchi said the designer, who is creative director of the I’m Isola Marras brand and Antonio Marras’ eldest son, “shares with us a great passion for tailoring.”

“Innovation and experimentation have always been the signature elements of L.B.M. 1911, and, in this case, we were able to explore new possibilities, enhancing our know-how,” he said.

The collection offers sartorial looks revisited with a punk vibe filtered through Marras’ vision, including tartan suits styled with chain accessories and tailored outfits embellished with floral prints. The designer’s touch also appears on a range of coats, which are at the core of L.B.M. 1911’s business.

“The inspiration of the capsule collection is legendary Sex Pistols bass player Sid Vicious, reimagined in today’s context,” said Marras, who crafted superskinny fits from a mix of tartan fabrics and corduroy. The designer’s goal is to engage Millennials “who want to preserve their punk spirit” throughout their daily working routine.

Two looks from the capsule collection were teased at Pitti Uomo in Florence, while the full offering was presented during Milan Fashion Week: Men’s at the L.B.M. 1911 store in the central Via della Spiga shopping district.

Founded in 1911 by Luigi Bianchi, Lubiam offers collections under the names Luigi Bianchi Mantova Sartoria and Lubiam 1911 Cerimonia, in addition to L.B.M. 1911.