RAINBOW BET: Retailers are embracing well-being trends — meant as an antidote to the coronavirus gloom — including Le Bon Marché, which plans to work a color theme with a hippie chic bent across the store starting May 16. The tony, Left Bank institution will offer tie-dyed hoodies, T-shirts and bathing suits, as well as earrings — and sneakers — with a dream-catcher motif.

Channeling the original, hippie spirit, the product mix will be eclectic, but sleeker, and more modern, naturally, geared toward fashion-conscious Parisians.

Loewe’s tie-up with the fabled Paula’s Ibiza will figure prominently, with a large space on the third floor, offering clothing and accessories for men and women, while Antik Batik will draw on Mongolian vibes and Farm Rio will attempt to capture the feel of a Brazilian beach.

Jérôme Dreyfuss is selling a colorful, fringed handbag while Isabel Marant is offering feathered earrings. Aurélie Bidermann and Sylvia Toledano are two other fine jewelry labels taking part, while on the higher end, Bulgari and Tasaki are focusing on color. In the dream-catcher department, Notify offers an embroidered jean jacket or sneakers.

The department store’s food hall next door, La Grande Epicerie, will also take part, offering Bloom energy balls and Les Fleurs D’Hiver flower petal tea.

The store, which has been closed since mid-March, reopened this week.