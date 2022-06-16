Lea Michele Revamps Prom Party Style in Chainmail Dress for Alice + Olivia 20th Anniversary

Lea Michele’s look for Alice + Olivia’s anniversary party was one for the books.

The singer-actress wore a black mini, halter chainmail dress by the New York City-based brand, designed by its creative director Stacey Bendet, paired with platform sandal heels and a matching chainmail bag. She wore her hair back in a low bun and kept her makeup simple.

Lea Michele celebrates Alice + Olivia ’s 20 years held at the Close East Lawn on June 15 in New York Mega

Michele was attending the fashion label’s 20th anniversary prom-themed party, which was held in New York City. Among those who also attended include Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Ariana DeBose, Ella Emhoff, Busy Philipps and Gracie Abrams.

The night was an eventful one, featuring live music by Abrams, J.J. Abrams’ daughter, and DJ Kiss with a dance performance choreographed by Ebony Williams.

Lea Michele celebrates Alice + Olivia’s 20 years held at the Close East Lawn on June 15 in New York. Christian Lora/Image Press Agenc

It was capped off with Bendet receiving a Mayoral Proclamation from Eric Adams stating that June 15 is officially Alice + Olivia day.

Michele has had an eventful week in the city so far, starting with attending the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday. For the event, for which she was a presenter, she wore a black off-the-shoulder dress by Cong Tri featuring slit designs in the front and puffed sleeves.

She was styled by Brian Meller, who also works with the likes of influencer Bretman Rock, “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams and TikTok creator Blake Gray.

