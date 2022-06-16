×
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Cruise Show Provides Showcase for Spanish Craftsmanship

Beauty

Estée Lauder Chief Talks Travel Retail

Fashion

Gee’s Bend Quilting Comes Into Fashion, but How Are These Brand Partnerships Working for the Artisan Community?

Lea Michele Revamps Prom Party Style in Chainmail Dress for Alice + Olivia 20th Anniversary

The singer-actress attended the prom-themed anniversary party in New York City.

alice and olivia, lea michele, chainmail
Lea Michele celebrates Alice + Olivia's 20 years held at the Close East Lawn on June 15 in New York. Mega

Lea Michele’s look for Alice + Olivia’s anniversary party was one for the books.

The singer-actress wore a black mini, halter chainmail dress by the New York City-based brand, designed by its creative director Stacey Bendet, paired with platform sandal heels and a matching chainmail bag. She wore her hair back in a low bun and kept her makeup simple.

alice and olivia, lea michele, chainmail dress, stuart weitzman heels, red carpet
Lea Michele celebrates Alice + Olivia’s 20 years held at the Close East Lawn on June 15 in New York. Mega

Michele was attending the fashion label’s 20th anniversary prom-themed party, which was held in New York City. Among those who also attended include Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Ariana DeBose, Ella Emhoff, Busy Philipps and Gracie Abrams.

The night was an eventful one, featuring live music by Abrams, J.J. Abrams’ daughter, and DJ Kiss with a dance performance choreographed by Ebony Williams.

Lea Michele celebrates Alice + Olivia's 20 years held at the Close East Lawn on June 15 in New York.
Lea Michele celebrates Alice + Olivia’s 20 years held at the Close East Lawn on June 15 in New York. Christian Lora/Image Press Agenc
It was capped off with Bendet receiving a Mayoral Proclamation from Eric Adams stating that June 15 is officially Alice + Olivia day.

Michele has had an eventful week in the city so far, starting with attending the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday. For the event, for which she was a presenter, she wore a black off-the-shoulder dress by Cong Tri featuring slit designs in the front and puffed sleeves.

She was styled by Brian Meller, who also works with the likes of influencer Bretman Rock, “Bachelorette” star Tayshia Adams and TikTok creator Blake Gray.

READ MORE HERE:

After Viral Steve Madden Feud, Alice + Olivia’s Stacey Bendet Launches Charitable Initiative

Alice + Olivia Teams Up With Lakwena, London-Based Artist, for Capsule

Poet Mahogany L. Browne Pens ‘Song of She’ for Alice + Olivia Fall Collection Video

