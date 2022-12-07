×
Lea Michele Suits Up in Totême Blazer and The Row Pleated Pants for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Michele performed a special number a part of her leading role in the hit Broadway musical "Funny Girl."

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1362 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress/singer Lea Michele during an interview with host Seth Meyers on December 5, 2022 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Lea Michele on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on Dec. 5. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Lea Michele channeled her inner businesswoman for her guest appearance on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show on Monday in a cream officewear ensemble.

Lea Michele on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on Dec. 5.

Lea Michele on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 5.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Michele’s blazer, by Totême, had a series of buttons on the breast panel and sleeves coordinated with a cropped bralette-like top. She wore a pair of cropped cream slacks by The Row.

Michele was styled by Brian Meller, who has also worked with Bretman Rock, Shay Mitchell and Blake Gray.

Lea Michele "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on Dec. 5.

Lea Michele “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 5.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

For accessories, Michele wore rings and a pair of stud earrings. To complete her look, she wore a pair of open-toed stiletto sandals in a similar cream color by Jimmy Choo.

Michele worked with makeup artist Kale Teter, who has collaborated with Chloë Grace Moretz, Dove Cameron and Ashley Graham.

Lea Michele "Late Night With Seth Meyers" on Dec. 5.

Lea Michele “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 5.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Michele sat down with Meyers to talk about her current role in the Broadway play “Funny Girl,” balancing motherhood with work and receiving a letter of thanks from legendary singer Barbra Streisand.

The actress-singer also hit the “Late Night” stage to perform a musical number from the play, titled “I’m The Greatest Star.” For her performance on the show, Michele wore a strapless black and white jumpsuit by Solace London and Effy jewelry.

“Funny Girl” first debuted on Broadway in 1964 and features a score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill. The original production starred a young Barbra Streisand and was her breakout role to fame. Based on a novel by Isobel Lennart, the play was newly adapted by Harvey Fierstein for its revival, starring Michele.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

