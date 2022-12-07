Lea Michele Suits Up in Totême Blazer and The Row Pleated Pants for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

Lea Michele channeled her inner businesswoman for her guest appearance on the “Late Night With Seth Meyers” show on Monday in a cream officewear ensemble.

Lea Michele on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Dec. 5. Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Michele’s blazer, by Totême, had a series of buttons on the breast panel and sleeves coordinated with a cropped bralette-like top. She wore a pair of cropped cream slacks by The Row.

Michele was styled by Brian Meller, who has also worked with Bretman Rock, Shay Mitchell and Blake Gray.

For accessories, Michele wore rings and a pair of stud earrings. To complete her look, she wore a pair of open-toed stiletto sandals in a similar cream color by Jimmy Choo.

Michele worked with makeup artist Kale Teter, who has collaborated with Chloë Grace Moretz, Dove Cameron and Ashley Graham.

Michele sat down with Meyers to talk about her current role in the Broadway play “Funny Girl,” balancing motherhood with work and receiving a letter of thanks from legendary singer Barbra Streisand.

The actress-singer also hit the “Late Night” stage to perform a musical number from the play, titled “I’m The Greatest Star.” For her performance on the show, Michele wore a strapless black and white jumpsuit by Solace London and Effy jewelry.

“Funny Girl” first debuted on Broadway in 1964 and features a score by Jule Styne and Bob Merrill. The original production starred a young Barbra Streisand and was her breakout role to fame. Based on a novel by Isobel Lennart, the play was newly adapted by Harvey Fierstein for its revival, starring Michele.