GET THE PICTURE: Prints from a bevy of well-known artists and photographers are featured in States of Change’s online fund-raiser to support local groups trying to get out the vote in five key swing states.

Organized in conjunction with the Movement Voter Project, the print sale features the work of Mario Sorrenti, Ed Ruscha, Catherine Opie, Cindy Sherman, Gordon Parks, Kim Gordon, Sally Mann, Robert Frank, Stephen Shore, Nan Goldin, Steve McCurry, Alec Soth, Tabitha Soren and scores of others.

States of Change was created by a group of artists and friends who are trying to make a difference. The cadre includes Mitchell Barton, Matthew Booth, Alice Braccini, Trevor Clement, Jim Goldberg, Cass Bird, Gregory Halpern, Shayna McClelland, Jody Rogac, Alessandra Sanguinetti and Korey Vincent.

Running through Sunday, States of Change is also designed to fight voter suppression. In total, more than 150 photographers and artists are participating. Their 10 x 12-inch prints are priced at $150 (excluding shipping costs). The prints are unsigned and are available in an open edition. Organizers said each dollar from the sale will be aimed at making a direct impact on voter turnout. The targeted states are Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona.

The Movement Voter Project, which strives to strengthen progressive power in all levels of government, has chosen 42 local community-based groups that focus on youth and communities of color. In addition to getting out the vote and fighting voter suppression, the initiative is meant to organize and empower communities in order to try to create more lasting change. In the remaining weeks before Election Day on Nov. 3, the groups are offering information about early voting, working on mobilization, polls protection and trying to offset voter disenfranchisement.

States of Change representatives said they were inspired by the Pictures of Elmhurst project that was held earlier this year to help raise money to fight COVID-19 at the Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York. That effort featured the work of 187 artists and raised more than $1.38 million for the medical facility.