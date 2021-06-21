Leandra Medine Cohen, founder of fashion website Man Repeller, has got herself a new gig. She has partnered with Closed, the German clothing brand, on a capsule collection that will launch in October.

The capsule consists of six essential wardrobe pieces including a jacket, denim shirt and jeans inspired by Medine Cohen’s personal style. It will be available on Closed.com and selected retailers globally.

Retail prices range from $215 to $640, and the partnership is for fall only.

Together, Closed and Medine Cohen will donate a percentage of sales from the capsule collection to a charitable organization. The brand will also release a video and campaign images shot by photographer Cass Bird with creative direction by Lee Schwartz.

“The design process together with Leandra has felt very natural and fun on our end and we enjoyed having her involved in every aspect. It ultimately led to a product that feels equally Closed and Leandra,” said Gordon Giers, chief executive officer and cofounder of Closed.

Medine Cohen said, “Working with Closed on this capsule collection after over a year of having no excuse to get dressed reminded me that even through the urge to overstate myself with layers of color and fabric and print, there is absolutely nothing like the comfort of slipping into a well-made pair of jeans with a matching shirt, or the feeling of convenience and excitement in a sweater, or how much fun you can have in a pair of khaki trousers. I hope these are the clothes that support us back into the public sphere.”

Closed, which was founded in 1978, has freestanding stores across Germany, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland, and is stocked at key retail partners in the U.S. and around the world. It produces several collections for women and men: ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories and jeans, which are 100 percent handmade in Italy.

Medine Cohen led Man Repeller from 2010 to 2020 and has collaborated with brands such as Christian Dior, Kate Spade, Matchesfashion and PayPal. She stepped down from Man Repeller last June following discrimination allegations and criticism over a lack of diversity on the site. At the time, Cohen posted, “The team deserves a chance to show you what Man Repeller can be with me on the sidelines so I’m going to step back and let them show you.” The site ceased operations on Oct. 23, 2020 and stopped publishing new stories.

