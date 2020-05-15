The graduating classes of 2020 are getting a special treat from LeBron James and Travis Scott.

James’ Uninterrupted platform and Scott’s Cactus Jack label have collaborated on a 2020 Graduation T-shirt, designed by Scott. The shirt bears both Uninterrupted and Cactus Jack logos and the handwritten phrase “We’re all in this together.”

The collab is available for 72 hours, which started today at 3 p.m. ET and runs through Monday at 3 p.m. ET with 100 percent of proceeds going to LeBron James Family Foundation and Feeding Texas to support James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio and Scott’s home Houston.

James is also producing a prime time special to celebrate the high school graduating class of 2020 that will air on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox and streaming platforms on Saturday. Special guests will include Kevin Hart, Zendaya, Megan Rapinoe, Lena Waithe, H.E.R. and President Obama.

The NBA superstar had been spending his quarantine with his family, doing Tiktok videos, sharing his sneaker collection and watching ESPN and Netflix doc “The Last Dance” with the rest of the world, while Scott held an “Astronomical” concert on Fortnite that drew 27.7 million unique participants, dropped an apparel collection with the game, and new song “The Scotts” with Kid Cudi that premiered at the virtual concert and debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The 2020 Graduation T-shirt is available on shop.travisscott.com.