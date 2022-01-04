LeBron James’ Mother, Gloria, Plans All-Star Weekend Fashion Event

LeBron James is enterprising and industrious on and off-the-court and apparently so is his mother, Gloria James.

She is orchestrating the inaugural All-Star Experience, a weekend long “culturally immersive celebration.” An anchor event is slated for Feb. 18 at Cleveland’s State Theatre at Playhouse Square during the National Basketball Association’s All-Star Weekend. James is curating “The House of Glo,” a fashion presentation that will celebrate Black designers and will highlight social justice initiatives.

The event will feature celebrity designer and stylist J. Bolin and will highlight other yet-to-be-announced designers of color through a partnership with Harlem’s Fashion Row, a spokeswoman for James said. Next month, a virtual market will launch so that consumers can purchase creations by the featured designers. Other activations are also being planned.

Proceeds from the All-Star Experience will support local nonprofits including #FosterCare and The Village, which is part of the LeBron James Family Foundation. House of Glo will also support Central State University, which is among the Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and the only public one in Ohio. Central State’s band will be part of the opening act, the spokeswomen for James said.

The main event — the 71st annual All-Star Game — is scheduled for Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

James serves as vice president of the LeBron James Family Foundation. A champion of redefining community and strengthening families, she aims to give back to the communities that have supported her and her family through the years and also to draw attention to those who are making a difference throughout Ohio. Through a partnership with Daniels Leather, there are plans to donate more than 500 coats to students in the Akron community.

The House of Glo and the All-Star Experience are not NBA-sponsored events. A spokeswoman for the NBA said Tuesday that she was looking into confirming that.

As a fashion collaborator who has joined forces with Thom Browne and other designers, LeBron has a Nike contract that reportedly earns him $32 million a year. James is immersed in her own projects. As for whether she plans to launch a clothing line or collaborate with any fashion companies, her spokeswoman said, “She’s currently in talks on a few projects.”

Gloria James Courtesy

As devoted as the mother-son team are to the city of Cleveland, the NBA star is not involved with next month’s weekend celebration. “While LeBron supports his mom and her work, the All-Star Experience is curated by Ms. James,” the spokeswoman said.

Asked the best fashion advice James has ever given her son was, the spokeswoman said, “‘Do you, son! Never let anyone put you in a box.’”