VINTAGE SCOUT: French retailer L’Eclaireur is launching a new project, L’Eclaireur Archives, to sell designer fashion collected over the years, at its Rue de Sévigné boutique in Paris.

Items will be sold at a discount — as much as 70 percent — and plans are to introduce a system in the coming months for sharing clothing. Brands on offer include Sacai, Saint Laurent, Jil Sander and Comme des Garçons. The retailer has launched an Instagram site dedicated to the offer, @leclaireur_archives.

Michael Hadida, son of founders Armand and Martine Hadida, took over the direction of the retailer a couple of years ago. He is concentrating activities around the Rue de Boissy D’Anglas location, while the Rue Hérold outpost, built in the former stables of an 18th-century manor house, will be focused on very exclusive designer pieces.

The archive pieces will be available through e-commerce, which will include personal shopper services.

Seen as precursors in the realm of concept stores, the Hadidas founded the business in the 1980s, creating unusual retail spaces with a mix of art, architecture, refreshments and avant-garde fashion. They are known to mix products from luxury fashion houses with pieces from up-and-coming designers. Their daughter Meryl Hadida Shabani operates the retailer’s boutique in Los Angeles.