LIGHT YEARS: They were lost in the visual overload of Balenciaga’s immersive event-cum-fashion show in September, but quietly glowing on the feet of some of the male models were shoes sporting the house logo lit up with LED waterproof technology. A nod to how technology has taken over the world, the show featured mind-bending visuals from artist Jon Rafman’s video work, “The Ride Never Ends,” screened on a four-sided LED tunnel.

A more formal update on the Track sneaker with flashing LED lights presented in the brand’s spring 2019 pre-collection, the footwear, which will also be on boots in the commercial women’s collection, can be rebooted with a charger hidden in the heels. Activated by a button hidden in the sole, they can remain charged for up to 10 hours, with 10 different light programs to choose from. When the charge is low, only part of the logo shows up.

The charger will be sold with the shoes.