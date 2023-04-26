Lee Releases ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Apparel Collection

Lee is continuing its streak of partnerships with a new collaboration.

The denim brand is teaming with the animated TV series “Dragon Ball Z” for an apparel collaboration, marking the first time the two brands have worked together. The collection offers women’s, men’s and unisex styles.

“A generation of fans were introduced to anime through ‘Dragon Ball Z’ in the ‘90s, and that same generation grew up wearing Lee,” said Joe Broyles, global vice president of collaborations at Lee. “This capsule takes a fun approach to blend authentic nostalgia with trend. We’re excited to introduce it to fans of yesterday and today.”

Styles from Lee’s “Dragon Ball Z” collection. Courtesy of Lee

The collection is meant as an homage to the late ‘90s and Y2K culture, utilizing nostalgic images from the early days of the animated series and bright colors for a youthful spin. Styles include T-shirts, hooded dresses, drawstring shorts and more.

Standout styles include a graphic camp shirt depicting an image of the “Dragon Ball Z” Kame house. The hooded dress, which comes in all-black or black and orange, is another standout style, designed with images of popular characters from the series. Prices range from $35 to $70 and styles are available on Lee’s website and in stores.

This is the latest collaboration to come from Lee. Last year the denim brand teamed with prepwear brand The Brooklyn Circus for a collection inspired by the American West and Black cowboys. Lee has also previously collaborated with the likes of H&M, The Hundreds, Alife and others.