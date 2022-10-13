LeeOriginals Reveals Fall Campaign Shot by Mark Seliger

Lee, the denim and apparel brand, has launched its 2022 campaign under the LeeOriginals platform. Shot once again by Mark Seliger, the campaign was styled by costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips and is set to a new song by Nashville songwriter Sam Tinnesz entitled “New Wave.”

“This campaign embraces those moments where denim and self-expression merge,” Seliger said. “Casting was important. I wanted multifaceted individuals who may be well known but feel very familiar and real. We created a storyline for each character and gave them the space to put their stamp on the film and incorporated their personalities by using some of their own personal items. The result showcases that as they wear Lee, they remain true to themselves and original.”

Lee, owned by Kontoor Brands, launched the LeeOriginals equity campaign last year. It also partnered with influencers to raise the brand’s awareness, and sponsored the Bonnaroo music festival in June.

An image from LeeOriginals campaign. © MARK SELIGER

Brigid Stevens, vice president, global brand marketing at Lee, said, “We love a great story and this season’s cast of Originals has plenty of tales to tell. Tai Verdes started working at a mobile phone retailer and now is performing on stages around the nation; Yuka Mannami was discovered as a model while working as a nurse and now walks runways around the globe. These are just a couple of examples of how our cast has carved their own path and done the unexpected.”

In addition to Verdes and Mannami, the campaign features actor Deakon Bluman, body positivity model and singer Natalie Nootenboom, dancer Vinson Fraley, artist Mell and activist and snowboarder Cherokee Jack.

The digital component of the campaign launched on TikTok, Meta and Snapchat as well as streaming video via OTT, and on YouTube and Twitch. A curated out-of-home campaign will target specific neighborhoods in New York City, as well as select locations in Los Angeles, California; Chicago, Illinois, and Atlanta, Georgia.