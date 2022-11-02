Lee Teams With The Brooklyn Circus on Capsule Collection

Lee is tapping into its Western roots for its latest collaboration.

The 133-year-old denim brand is teaming up with Black-owned prep wear brand The Brooklyn Circus on a capsule collection that takes inspiration from the American West and Black cowboys. The collection includes men’s and women’s pieces, such as pants, tops, overalls, jackets and more styles.

“Lee can tap into different cultures because we were there in real time,” said Lee global director of men’s design Sedgwick Cole Jr. “Concepting this collaboration was very exciting as we worked to blend Western and workwear with urban sophistication while keeping the integrity of each. Every detail from the Japanese selvedge denim to the Melton wool fabric and exclusive patterns and pallets twist these two stories together. The final result is a unique collection that makes you say, ‘Wow, this is so new and fresh.’”

The Brooklyn Circus founder and creative director, Ouigi Theodore, was inspired by the history of Black cowboys for the collection, fusing that with Lee’s Western roots.

Styles from the Lee x The Brooklyn Circus collaboration. Ivan McClellan for Lee x The Brooklyn Circus

The collection includes pieces such as the Cowboy Jacket, which takes inspiration from Lee’s popular 101 Cowboy Jacket style; the Varsity Jacket, a popular style from The Brooklyn Circus made with Melton wool and leather and embroidered with an illustration of a Black cowboy, and the Cowboy Jeans, which reimagines the Lee’s 1925 Cowboy Jean with new hardware.

“Power to the people. We aim to tell the story of our community through meaningful partnerships like this one with Lee,” Theodore said. “The Brooklyn Circus finds inspiration in the pages of history, so collaborating with a heritage brand like Lee to highlight the history of Black working West made perfect sense.”

This is the latest collaboration between The Brooklyn Circus and a heritage brand. Last year, the streetwear label teamed with Todd Snyder on a capsule collection that highlighted Black culture. This is also Lee’s latest collaboration, following projects with H&M, The Hundreds, Alife and others.

The Lee x The Brooklyn Circus collaboration is available starting Wednesday on both brands’ websites and stores. Styles range in price from $110 to $1,200.