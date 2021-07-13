“Legally Blonde” was released 20 years ago today.

Revered as an all-time classic in pop culture today, the movie tells the story of a young woman, Elle Woods, determined to win her boyfriend back by getting her juris doctor at Harvard Law School, only to surpass everyone’s expectations, including her own, to become a very successful (and fashionable) lawyer.

Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods, received an abundance of praise for her performance and was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actress (Comedy/Musical). The movie also received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Picture (Comedy/Musical).

Starring alongside Witherspoon were Selma Blair, Jennifer Coolidge, Luke Wilson and Matthew Davis, who played Vivian Kensington, Paulette Bonafonté, Emmett Richmond and Warner Huntington III, respectively.

The commercial success of the film led to a sequel, released in 2003 called “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde,” a direct-to-DVD spin-off dubbed “Legally Blondes,” as well as a Broadway production “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” which premiered in 2007.

Witherspoon first confirmed a much-anticipated third movie in June 2018, when she uploaded a short clip of herself lounging on a pool floatie in what looked like the same pink sequin bikini she wore in the first movie. “It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3,” she captioned the post.

In May 2020, it was announced “Legally Blonde 3” was officially in the works, with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor signed on to help write the film. The film’s original producers, Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, are also involved. Witherspoon will be reprising her role as Elle Woods and Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette Bonafonté. Other cast members have not yet been confirmed. According to a tweet by MGM Studios, the movie will be released in May 2022.

Though the film is most notable for its iconic quotes and spirited plotline, the outfits, very much embodying the late ‘90s to early ‘00s trends still alive today (thanks to Gen-Z influencers), alone are a major centerpiece for fashion inspiration. From all-pink Barbie-like getups to sequin dresses, Elle Woods rocked it all.

Here, WWD looks at some of the more memorable fashion moments from “Legally Blonde.” Scroll on for more.

