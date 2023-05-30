Legends Activewear to Launch Children’s Line

Legends, a Los Angeles-based men’s essentials brand founded by a group of athletes and celebrities in 2019, is launching its first kids’ collection.

The direct-to-consumer brand that counts the rapper Quavo, NBA players Matt Barnes, Larry Nance Jr., Marcus and Markieff Morris, and NFL player Baker Mayfield and former NBA star and coach Steve Nash among its investors, was created by former All-American lacrosse player Scott Hochstadt as an alternative to the existing offerings in performance activewear.

The kids’ collection, called Lil’ Legends, was created in partnership with Nash. It launches Wednesday and consists of shorts, T-shirts and swim trunks in colors and silhouettes that match those in the men’s collection. The line is available in youth sizes XS-L as well as adult sizes S-XXL.

Nash is passionate about inspiring youth through sports and passing his love of athletics to the next generation. In launching the kids’ collection, Nash passed along some words of inspiration to both kids and adults: “No lesson that you write or tell them is going to be as important as the way they’ve watched you behave for the entirety of their life,” he said. “Your kids are watching and learning and that’s an important component of parenting — that you represent the values that you want to represent especially when it’s not easy. If you want to improve you have to go through difficult times. As a parent that has afforded me a lot, I don’t want to protect my kids from all their falls. We all make mistakes, we’re all human, use these things as a teaching moment.”

The collection will retail from $40 to $65 and will be sold on the Legends website.