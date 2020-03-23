California-based ath-leisure label Legends has launched its Mamba x Legends collaboration collection, a partnership between the brand and Mamba & Mambacita Sports Academy in honor of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

The 10-piece collection is comprised of sportswear and apparel such as T-shirts, hoodies and athletic shorts and socks, all bearing the Legends and Mamba & Mambacita Sports Academy logos and ranging in price from $20 to $105.

Legends has been the official apparel provider for Mamba & Mambacita Sports Academy since the program’s launch in 2018. Previously, only members and athletes affiliated with the program received the apparel, but this launch, which is a limited release of 1,000 units in total, is the first time the branded apparel is available to the public.

The brand decided to launch now to boost morale for the global basketball community that was deeply impacted by death of the Bryants and their fellow passengers from the helicopter accident in January, as well as the suspension of the NBA season due to the coronavirus. The collection is intended to celebrate the Bryants’ lives, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Mamba & Mambacita Sports Academy.