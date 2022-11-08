×
Leighton Meester Goes Vintage in Prada Floral-embellished Dress at ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Premiere With Adam Brody

The actress accompanied her husband, who stars in the new Hulu series.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Leighton Meester attends FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Leighton Meester attends FX's "Fleishman Is in Trouble" New York premiere on Nov. 7. Getty Images

Leighton Meester arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “Fleishman Is in Trouble” on Monday in New York City, wearing a floral-appliquéd vintage Prada dress from the brand’s fall 2000 collection.

Meester celebrated the new Hulu series alongside her husband, Adam Brody.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Leighton Meester attends FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Leighton Meester attends FX’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” New York premiere on Nov. 7. Getty Images

She coordinated the look with rings, hoop earrings and strappy heeled sandals.

Meester worked with stylist Jamie Mizrahi, who has collaborated with Ariana Grande, Adele and Billie Lourd.

For makeup, Meester went for an elevated natural look, including a coral lip, highlighter and mascara. Her hair was half up, with bangs in the front.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Leighton Meester attends FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Leighton Meester attends FX’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” New York premiere on Nov. 7. Getty Images

Brody, who plays Seth Morris in the series, wore a green suit with a speckle-print shirt, skinny tie and black shoes.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend FX's "Fleishman is in Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester attend FX’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” New York premiere on Nov. 7. Getty Images

Earlier this year, Meester continued with more television work starring on several episodes of the “How I Met Your Mother” spin-off “How I Met Your Father.” She’s in post-production for a new movie, “The River Wild,” where she will star opposite Brody.

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” tells the story of a recently divorced Manhattan doctor who dives into the world of app-based dating. His ex-wife suddenly disappears, leaving him to raise two kids. The drama miniseries is based on the 2019 novel of the same name. The series stars Claire Danes, Jesse Eisenberg, Lizzy Caplan, Adam Brody and Josh Radnor. The show premieres on Hulu on Nov. 17.

