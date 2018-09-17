LELA SPARKLES: In a first for her company, Lela Rose has teamed with Brilliant Earth to create a collection of engagement rings and wedding bands.

Over the years, Rose has received her share of partnership proposals that missed the mark. “Diapers was definitely interesting,” Rose said. “And a very well-known soda company wanted us to do a collaboration. I was like, ‘Nooo.’ I just feel so strongly about what that does to your health. To me, that would almost be like a cigarette company saying, ‘Can you do this?’”

Brilliant Earth’s commitment to ethically and responsibly sourced diamonds won over the designer. The fine jewelry company’s use of recycled metals and conflict-free diamonds were other bonuses, as well as its support of communities where products are sourced. “That finally felt like the right company to partner with so we’re really excited about it,” Rose said.

The new Brilliant Earth X Lela Rose Bridal Jewelry collection will feature six engagement rings and two wedding bands, all in platinum, 14K rose gold, 18K white gold or 18K yellow gold. It will debut on Brilliant Earth’s site and the designer’s own on Sept. 27. Retail prices will range from $2,190 to $4,390. The rings will also be worn by models at the designer’s October 4 bridal presentation in New York.

Brilliant Earth cofounder Beth Gerstein said, “What we were inspired by were really the floral embroideries, the subtle beadwork and the sophistication. We wanted to create modern, yet romantic designs. It’s that aesthetic that’s really reminiscent of Lela’s bridal gowns and has a similar look and feel that we think will resonate.”

Gerstein said, “We thought we shared a similar design aesthetic, very modern but refined and elegant. Also, the values of the companies are similar. We’re both female entrepreneurs and we like to think about how we inspire and innovate. We just kind of clicked initially when we started to talk and the collaboration grew from there.”

The extension adds up for Rose, who said she is “obsessed with all things fashion, food, friends and fun.” Rose has always aspired to have signature tableware and glassware. “Nothing says chic like matching your drink to your dress,” she said. “I love taking our fabrics and doing oven mitts, aprons and anything that goes along with entertaining.”

In January, the designer launched the secondary label Pearl by Lela Rose, everyday styles that have a cocktail designed specifically for each collection. There are also napkins designed as accents. Only available through trunk shows, the diffusion line is sold through a team of stylists around the country who can host the events in women’s homes or pop-ups.