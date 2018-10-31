Lela Rose made her debut at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball many moons ago, so it was no surprise when the league chose her to receive the inaugural Fashion Notes Designer Award.

“I remember teetering on the stage trying to do my bow with my nose to the floor, so I thought it would be nice to come back,” Rose said Monday at the fifth annual Fashion Notes luncheon at the Fairmont Dallas hotel.

The prize recognizes outstanding achievement in design, said DSO League president Lisa Loy Laughlin.

“Thank you for your strong and graceful example for all the women of the world, including our Dallas Symphony Orchestra debs,” Laughlin said.

Rose wore a pink coat trimmed with Mongolian lamb over a gray jumpsuit from her fall collection. But while some attendees also wore her designs, none appeared in the luncheon’s short runway show organized by Stanley Korshak. The house recently stopped selling to Korshak because they had so many points of distribution in Dallas, Rose explained. They include Rose’s flagship store at Highland Park Village as well as Neiman Marcus, Tootsies and Warren Barron bridal shop.

Rose capitalized on the visit with a lively party at her store Friday, which featured a match-a-margarita-to-your-dress bar.

“We had so much fun,” she said.