Lele Sadoughi and Barbie are collaborating for the first time.

The New York-based designer and Barbie have teamed up to create a limited-edition collection of accessories to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie. The collaboration will feature matching accessories for adults and kids.

Instilled with the iconic coastal style of Malibu Barbie, the 12-piece collection includes Lele Sadoughi’s signature knotted headbands, bucket hats, sunglasses and stud earrings. Each item will be available in adult and kids’ sizing.

The pink logo of Malibu Barbie will be printed on the headbands, bucket hats and heart-shaped stud earrings.

The Malibu Barbie collection is just one of many Sadoughi has released this year. In January, Sadoughi launched her higher-priced birthstone collection, which included embellished headbands and jewelry inspired by the birthstone of each month. The brand sold out half its inventory on launch day.

“It just goes to show that people are looking for something special and fun,” she told WWD in March about the launch. “It’s more like a reward and a treat to buy a jeweled crown.”

Since then, Sadoughi, known for her eye-catching, adorned headbands, has released a collection in collaboration with swimwear brand Solid & Striped and opened her first stand-alone store in Dallas’ Highland Park Village luxury shopping strip in May. Sadoughi also made a successful foray into embellished face masks during the pandemic, which helped the brand experience a record sales year in 2020. The brand saw year-over-year sales growth of 50 percent, with online sales up 150 percent.

The Lele Sadoughi x Barbie collection will be available for purchase on July 15 starting 10 a.m. EST at the Lele Sadoughi website. Items range in price from $45 to $195.

