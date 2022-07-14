×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tommy Hilfiger Returns to New York Fashion Week

Fashion

Thom Browne Shows Love of Tennis in New Saint-Tropez Shop

Business

Tech Forum: For Selfridges, the Future Is Now

Lele Sadoughi Talks Celebrating 10-Year Anniversary, Opening First NYC Store

The designer reflects on expanding her accessories empire to new categories and retail experiences.

Lele Sadoughi
Street Style Street Style, Fall Winter
Street Style Street Style, Fall Winter
Street Style Street Style, Fall Winter
Street Style Street Style, Fall Winter
View ALL 52 Photos

Over the last 10 years, Lele Sadoughi has built her accessories line to be one of the most recognizable and sought-after in the industry, thanks in part to popular collaborations and staying ahead of trends.

“I didn’t necessarily have goals of where I’d be in 10 years,” Sadoughi said about celebrating her brand’s anniversary. “Did I ever dream it would be this? Not really — like it’s surpassed all of my expectations. We’re so fortunate to have a profitable business and be able to do it on our terms with no investors and really grow at a pace that works for us.”

Sadoughi’s line looked quite different when she launched, versus the multicategory business she’s running currently. The designer, who designed accessories at Tory Burch and J. Crew before launching her namesake label, first launched the brand offering jewelry, which still makes up a large portion of her sales. During the last decade, she’s slowly expanded into other accessories, including sunglasses, hair clips, hats, and most notably, headbands — with hundreds of versions.

Related Galleries

“The key to growing [a business] is continuing to be innovative and continuing to evolve,” she said. “Have there been other people making headbands? Have there been other people doing flower earrings like mine? There might be, but when you have an opportunity to keep expanding and doing different things, you kind of don’t know what is going to resonate. When I first started headbands, I never thought that it would be as big as jewelry or bigger.”

While headbands are among the brand’s bestsellers, Sadoughi didn’t introduce the category until 2018. She said the category expansion came just before Prada’s spring 2019 ready-to-wear collection that debuted its puffy headbands, which caused a spike in interest in the hair accessory.

Sadoughi doesn’t consider headbands her hero product, as she first launched and still offers jewelry, however, the accessory became an important category for her during the pandemic when headbands became a popular quarantine fashion trend.

Lele Sadoughi
Styles from Lele Sadoughi’s 10-year anniversary collection. Courtesy

“Pre-pandemic, I was probably split between jewelry and headbands [as the brand’s hero product] and then during the pandemic, headbands were kind of a lifesaver,” she said. “Like with your Zoom call, you can throw it on and you look a bit polished.”

Sadoughi used the headbands’ popularity at the beginning of the pandemic as a way to connect with her customers during quarantine. Each week, Sadoughi would host Instagram Live happy hours where she would talk to customers and offer a headband at half price.

Quick pivoting early in the pandemic helped Sadoughi’s business survive at a time when many other brands were struggling. She quickly launched into cloth face mask production, and continued releasing collections that featured the same types of embellishments used on her headbands.

“If you had told me before that [face masks] would be a big part of the business, I never would have believed you,” Sadoughi said. “I think it’s unprecedented to have such a category dominate and then disappear like masks. It’s still something that we’re selling, but it’s nowhere near the levels of where it was.”

Just a few months into the pandemic, Sadoughi had sold roughly 500,000 face masks, which led to the brand growing by 50 percent, with online sales growing by 150 percent in 2020. Sadoughi said the face masks also served as an entry point for customers who would then purchase from other categories. The increase in revenue has sustained two years into the pandemic, with the brand expecting revenue to be up 50 percent versus 2019, according to the brand.

Retail is Sadoughi’s latest focus. Last year, she opened her first retail outpost in Dallas, her hometown, in the Highland Park Village luxury shopping strip. This May, she opened another retail store in Newport Beach, California, and next month, she will be opening her first New York City store on Bleecker Street.

Lele Sadoughi's Dallas Store
Lele Sadoughi’s Dallas store. Courtesy

Lele Sadoughi is already carried at retailers like Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdale’s, Shopbop and others, but the designer wanted to have her own stand-alone stores to present her offerings more cohesively.

“It’s an opportunity to see the collection as a whole,” she said. “As an accessories company, you’re specifically challenged because, for instance, with Neiman Marcus, I might have to work with seven different buyers. There’s a headband person, handbag person, scarf person and a jewelry person. Although we sell all of those categories, they don’t live together because the real estate is perhaps in a different section. So, it’s just rewarding to see all the categories together as it has been inside my head.”

Sadoughi’s goal is to open about two dozen stores in the next two years, she said.

In addition to retail, Sadoughi is still continuing the brand’s collaborations with other companies. She recently teamed with Roller Rabbit on a collection of headbands, jewelry, makeup pouches and pajamas, and is partnering with Barbie on an upcoming collaboration.

“It’s an exciting thing for me to go inside the DNA of another brand and see how you can maintain your own DNA and do something collaborative together,” Sadoughi said. “It’s such a fun, creative process.”

Sadoughi has no plans to slow down operations after celebrating the brand’s 10-year anniversary. She has plans to expand the brand’s hat and handbags collections and enter the home category in the near future.

PHOTOS: Street Style Headbands and Barrettes 

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Hot Summer Bags

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Lele Sadoughi on 10-Year Anniversary, New

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad