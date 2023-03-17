Lemaire Opens New Store in Paris’ Marais

A CHANGE OF SPACE: Lemaire is on the move in the Marais.

The French luxury brand is departing the Rue Poitou space it has called home since 2007 for a new boutique at 1 Rue Elzévir.

The new location is steps away from its dedicated accessories space on Place des Vosges, and drops it near a popular shopping street with neighbors Pandora, Ted Baker and Uniqlo, whose parent company Fast Retailing invested in the Lemaire brand in 2018.

Christophe Lemaire originally founded the brand in 1991, and relaunched it in 2007 after a decade at Lacoste. Codesigner Sarah-Linh Tran joined two years later. The brand is now taking over the two-floor, 3,680-square-foot space as it continues its international expansion.

Inside the Lemaire boutique on Rue Elzévir.

The Lemaire team designed the new space with white walls, Moroccan tile floors and hand-knotted rugs. Italian designer Enzo Mari’s raw modernist furniture dots the space, while shoes and jewelry are arranged on the ceramics created by Spanish artist Xavier Mañosa’s Apparatu workshop.

The space will be an immersive environment and bring in other creative elements. The ground floor will host exhibitions, beginning in May with the work of Indonesian artist Noviadi Angkasapura, which will be displayed alongside a capsule collection inspired by his drawings of mythical animals.

A raw cement staircase leads to the airy second floor brightened by an open skylight, where accessories are on display.

The second floor of the Lemaire boutique on Rue Elzévir.

“The new store showcases diverse craftsmanship that sits equidistant from the core values we stand for and celebrates functionality, convenience and flexibility embodied by the Lemaire outfit,” Lemaire and Tran said in a statement.

The new space solidifies the brand vision as it looks to open stores in Asia as part of the company’s expansion plan launched in 2020.