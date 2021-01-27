GOOD GENES: Leni Klum, the daughter of Victoria’s Secret angel and “Project Runway” host Heidi Klum, is joining the likes of Kaia Gerber, Lila Moss and Finn Burns, son of Christy Turlington, and following her mother’s footsteps by pursuing a career in modeling.

The emerging model, 16, polished her fashion credentials with a black-and-white editorial shoot wearing designs by Moschino, Alex Perry and Repemption for Hunger magazine, photographed by magazine founder John Rankin Waddell.

She made her fashion debut with her mother on the cover of the January/February issue of Vogue Germany.

Last week, she walked her first runway show during Berlin Fashion Week’s relaunch of Berliner Mode Salon, which also featured a 360-degree virtual reality exhibition with 38 selected designers.

The younger Klum, who has already racked up more than 500,000 Instagram followers, is the biological daughter of Italian businessman and Formula One team owner Flavio Briatore. She was later adopted by Klum’s ex-husband and British musician Seal in 2009 and changed her legal name to Helene Boshoven Samuel.

She has three siblings from her mother’s marriage with Seal: Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel and Lou Sulola Samuel.

