Leni Klum Chooses Playful Prints for Dior Beauty’s New J’adore Parfum Launch in Berlin

Leni Klum made a sleek entrance at the launch of Dior Beauty’s new J’adore Parfum d’eau fragrance on Tuesday in Berlin.

The model arrived wearing a white button-up dress shirt layered under a jacket with belted shorts featuring Dior’s iconic Toile de Jouy motif, sandals and a padded shoulder bag.

Leni Klum attends the J’adore Parfum d’eau by Dior launch at Prince Charles in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday. Isa Foltin/Getty Images for Dior

Dior unveiled the fragrance last month, marking its first water-based perfume product. In April, Klum revealed her partnership with the brand as a Dior Beauty Makeup Ambassador. She has fronted Dior Beauty campaigns for the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara, Rouge Dior Forever lipstick and Dior Addict lip product.

Klum recently premiered her collaborative About You line during Milan Fashion Week, introducing ready-to-wear styles like oversize jackets, sweaters, column dresses and jeans. Klum opened the show wearing a sleeveless, ribbed turtleneck in black, a layered brown jacket, biker shorts, and over-the-knee boots.

Last year, she partnered with About You to release an exclusive capsule collection featuring a line of blouses, crop tops, bandeau ones, denim styles, trousers, track pants, jackets and cardigans.