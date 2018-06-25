It runs in the family.

Leo Borg, the son of tennis great Björn Borg, was ranked number one in the under-14 age group in tennis in Sweden and even scored the Swedish Masters title in November for that category.

Now 15, the younger Borg is also joining his father as an athlete sponsored by Fila. Earlier this year, the brand reinstated its relationship with Björn Borg, a deal that dates back to 1975, with a new ambassadorship deal.

“We are thrilled to partner with Leo as we continue our commitment to the next generation of tennis players,” said Gene Yoon, global chairman of Fila. “As the newest member of the Fila family, we are excited to support Leo as he strives to leave his own mark on the game.”

Last year, Leo Borg also napped victories at the Iceland Open U16, the Toyota Cup U14 and the Kystmesterskaberne U14, as well as a quarterfinal round appearance at the Junior Orange Bowl U14. This year, he was the Salk Open U16 winner.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Leo Borg will wear Fila footwear and apparel on and off the court. He will begin to appear in advertising for the brand in 2019.

“It’s an honor to represent Fila, a brand that has played such an important role for my father,” said Leo Borg. “I am grateful for this opportunity at such an early stage in my career.”