Leon Bridges Teams With Wrangler on Denim Collection

Leon Bridges is continuing his partnership with Wrangler with a new denim collection.

The Grammy-winning musician has teamed with the fashion brand for a denim collection in celebration of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary. The 29-piece collection includes women’s and men’s pieces including jeans, jackets, tops and other styles.

“Wrangler will always mean something to me,” Bridges said in a statement. “My music journey began while wearing vintage Wrangler, so I am excited to be able to collaborate with them on this exclusive collection. Working with the brand’s design team in Greensboro, [North Carolina], I was able to walk through the brand’s archives and select original silhouettes. Our meetings continued in my hometown of Fort Worth, [Texas], where we chose trims and final patterns and I was able to give feedback on the early garment prototypes. It was an amazing experience for me to play such an active role in the creative process from start to finish. Telling the story of my authentic ties and heartfelt passion for Wrangler, this collection is meant to nurture individuality and spontaneity for the trailblazers of today.”

Styles from the Leon Bridges x Wrangler denim collection.

The collaboration is meant to leverage Bridges’ music career and Texan roots and combine them with Wrangler’s classic denim and archival styles. Pieces are embellished with design elements including matte gold hardware, graphic prints, earthy colors and an “LB” monogram for Bridges’ initials.

This is Bridges’ second collaboration with Wrangler this year. During the New York Fashion Week fall 2022 season in February, Bridges teamed with Wrangler for an NFT auction of the musician’s favorite Wrangler outfit. The winner received both the NFT and a physical custom outfit.

Bridges has been a longtime fan of Wrangler, first starting to wear the brand’s pieces when he began his music career.

“We are inspired by Leon’s own career-starting discovery, which directly influenced this collection along with his love of our authentic brand heritage,” said Vivian Rivetti, global vice president of design at Wrangler, in a statement. “Working side by side with Leon, we infused his passion for our vintage pieces with his personal style and were able to create a legendary collection that tells the story of our shared history. We are honored to be a part of Leon’s start and continued journey as an artist.”

The Leon Bridges x Wrangler collection is priced at $60 to $159 and is available to purchase from Wrangler’s website as well as at Nordstrom and Urban Outfitters.