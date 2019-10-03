Leonard Lauder is to be honored at the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Fashion Gala in New York on Nov. 18.

Lauder, the chairman emeritus of The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc., has been named the recipient of the Women’s Leadership Award “for his lifelong dedication to supporting women and his commitment to public and philanthropic service,” a release stated.

“An Evening Honoring Leonard A. Lauder” will take place at Lincoln Center’s Alice Tully Hall, featuring a performance by Jennifer Hudson and a conversation between Lauder and Tom Ford, fashion designer, chairman of the board of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and a member of the Lauder stable of beauty brands. The gala is being co-chaired by Steven Swartz, president and chief executive officer of Hearst and chairman of the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund, and Glenda Bailey, editor in chief of Harper’s Bazaar.

“I am deeply touched and honored to receive the Women’s Leadership Award and to celebrate the incredible programs supported by the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund that bring inspiration and creativity to this city we all love,” Lauder said. “I have been fortunate to have been mentored by, and to have worked with, some of the most brilliant women in the beauty industry and become of them I’ve learned the lesson to never, ever make an important decision without a woman at the table.”

The annual event benefits the Lincoln Center Corporate Fund, which supports Lincoln Center’s resident arts organizations.

“[Leonard] is a legendary figure in the worlds of beauty, business, the arts and philanthropy,” Swartz said.

“If you’ve been to the Whitney or the Met, you’ve likely felt his influence,” said Henry Timms, president and ceo of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.