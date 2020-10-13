SWEET SEATS: Leonard Paris is dipping into the realm of home decor, collaborating with interior designer Maryam Mahdavi on a capsule collection of stools, labeled Love Boat.

Fifteen stools are on offer, featuring the Paris print specialist’s fabric designs.

“This project is a synonym of playfulness, decoration, innovation, chic and infinite,” said Leonard chief executive officer Nathalie Tribouillard-Chassaing, in a joint statement.

Mahdavi commented on the imaginary muse for the project. “She swings, sparkling in music at Studio 54, in her golden cage,” said Mahdavi, referring to the famed nightclub.

Steering its way through the economic and health crisis, family-owned Leonard is in the process of recruiting younger and digitally savvy talent. During the Paris Fashion Week presentations of spring collections, the house showed a film featuring star surfer Nina Reynal riding waves in Biarritz on a Leonard surf board — marking an important step for the brand into digital communications. Seeking to renew its retro styles — orchid prints are a signature — the spring collection features dresses with a neoprene, water-sports style, flamingo prints and Hawaiian shirts.

Leonard will reveal a new stylist for the winter collection, a position it renews every three or four years.

The Love Boat stools will have a retail price of around 1,500 euros.