SEVEN DAYS A WEEK: Leonard Paris has tapped stylist Elisa Nalin, renowned for her love of color, for a capsule collection reinterpreting archival prints — with a touch of modernity.

The 7/7 line, which will hit stores in June, features a look for each day of the week — starting out with a tailored jacquard pantsuit reprising an animal print in blue and working through looks including a day dress and down jacket, a vintage-inspired lurex knit dress and a vivid green velvet tracksuit, for Sunday.

“We love the alchemical way she works with color. She succeeds in mixing things that in principle shouldn’t be put together,” said Leonard’s creative director Christine Phung.

Nalin arrived at the cocktail to celebrate the collaboration in the brand’s Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré boutique wearing the Monday look.

“My esthetic and my whole universe fits perfectly with the house, because I can’t deny I love colors and I love prints and I love mixing and matching prints, so it was quite natural,” said Nalin, who has styled Leonard’s fashion shows in the past. “The house has such a heritage, it’s unbelievable. It was so avant-garde what Mr Tribouillard did in the Seventies, it was breathtaking, super-inspiring.”