The actress and model Camila Morrone is extending her field of expertise with a new collaboration.

The stepdaughter of Al Pacino and girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio has teamed with luxury brand Naked Cashmere on a capsule collection that will officially launch on Sept. 5. The new line focuses on essential traveling pieces — including long duster cardigans, jogger sets and bralettes are just a few of the offerings. Another Naked Cashmere x Camila Morrone item is a special travel set, which comes with a blanket, eye mask and a comfy pair of socks. Morrone herself travels with it, according to the company.

The capsule will bow alongside Naked’s upcoming fall collection. Prices for capsule items range from $85 to $595.

This is Morrone’s first full collection to launch with a brand. The “Mickey and the Bear” star first struck up a relationship with Naked Cashmere cofounders Bruce and Leslie Gifford in 2014, at the start of her modeling career. Since then, Morrone says, they’ve remained close friends, and the partnership sprung from their keeping in touch.

“This being my first collaboration, I wanted to do something that felt organic and close to me,” Morrone says. “From the first time I worked with the brand and the family behind it, I dreamt of creating a line that was everything I ever looked for in cashmere. Something I could travel in, something I could feel sexy in, something I could be comfortable in.”

This isn’t the first time Naked has linked with a public figure for a travel-focused collection. In 2016, the brand tapped stylist Erica Pelosini to create her own dual-gender capsule.

Naked, a direct-to-consumer e-commerce brand, will have Camila Morrone’s items available for sale only on its web site, nakedcashmere.com.

See More From WWD.com:

Give Her Five Years and Blu Hunt Will Be Your Role Model

LoveShackFancy Hosts Dinner for Nick Fouquet Hat Collab Out East

How Arab Women Journalists See Life in the Middle East