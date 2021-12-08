Leret Leret Partners With God’s Love We Deliver for the Holidays

Premium cashmere brand Leret Leret is partnering with New York City nonprofit God’s Love We Deliver for their “Celebrate With a Plate” campaign this holiday season.

With parents who have been running a children’s clothing company in Latin America for 20 years, the sibling founders of Leret Leret, Andrea and Edouard Leret, have been tied to apparel their entire lives. It’s appropriate then that their single offering, a crewneck cashmere sweater, was designed to endure and be passed down to future generations.

Designed in New York City and crafted in Mongolia, the sustainable sweaters are not intended as boring basics. “Most cashmere sweaters are unicolor. Once we saw the potential to knit graphics into the cashmere sweater we got to work. I don’t think we waited a day, we already had so many ideas of where we could take this project,” the designers said in an email.

A direct-to-consumer cashmere brand, the Leret Leret crewneck sweater is crafted from medium-weight Mongolian cashmere in a relaxed silhouette and finished with ribbed cuffs, collar and hem. Every sweater is a limited-edition piece with sizes ranging from XXS to XXL; they are priced at $475.

And shoppers, including devoted fans like Bravo’s Andy Cohen, are encouraged to make haste if they notice something they like. “Once it’s sold out, you’ll never see it again,” the Lerets said.

God’s Love We Deliver delivers meals throughout New York City to men, women and children living with HIV/AIDS, cancer and other serious illnesses. They prepare and deliver nutritious, high-quality meals to people who, because of their illness, are unable to provide or prepare meals for themselves.

This marks the second time Leret Leret and God’s Love We Deliver have teamed up, with the brand donating meals to be distributed. “We originally partnered with them in March 2020 when the pandemic hit,” the designers said. “We worked extremely well together and the results were amazing, so I think we knew it was the beginning of a beautiful partnership and friendship.

“We were always involved in philanthropy since we were kids,” they continued. “Visiting schools during the holidays with gifts for the less fortunate. Teaching kids English, and just interacting with people from a young age. As a kid, it didn’t feel like something you plan, it was just fun and it felt good to help others.”

A Leret Leret purchase will help cook and home-deliver an additional 10,000 meals to New Yorkers living with severe illness during the month of December.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Leret Leret this holiday season,” says David Ludwigson, vice president and chief development officer of God’s Love We Deliver. “The company has been a committed friend to God’s Love We Deliver throughout COVID-19, and we’re grateful that they’ve chosen to support our work this holiday season. In 2022, we will cook and home-deliver more than 2.5 million medically tailored meals to 10,000 individuals in the NYC metro area who are affected by life-altering illness, and support from friends like Leret Leret make this life-affirming work possible.”