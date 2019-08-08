L Brands’ Les Wexner Claims Jeffrey Epstein Embezzled Over $46 Million

L Brands’ chief executive officer Leslie Wexner has opened up about the cause of his fallout with convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein: embezzlement.

In a letter to the members of his Wexner Foundation on Wednesday obtained by CNBC, Wexner explained that Epstein misappropriated over $46 million from him and his family.

“I am embarrassed that, like so many others, I was deceived by Mr. Epstein,” Wexner wrote. “I know now that my trust in him was grossly misplaced and I deeply regret having ever crossed his path.”

Wexner went on to explain that he discovered Epstein had been misappropriating funds after the two ended their professional relationship and friendship in 2007. He wrote that he was able to recover some of the embezzled funds through a $46 million contribution that Epstein made to Wexner’s YLK Charitable Fund the following year.

“As the story has unfolded further, and the extent of the pain caused by Mr. Epstein continues to grow, I have spent time reflecting and searching for answers as to how this could have happened,” he continued. “My heart goes out to each person who has suffered unthinkable pain and I pray for their healing.”

Wexner has been under fire for his former links to Epstein since the disgraced financier was charged and arrested on July 6 for one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. Epstein and Wexner had a close professional and personal relationship into the Aughts, with the former managing the Victoria’s Secret owner’s personal finances.

Epstein also later took ownership of Wexner’s Manhattan mansion on East 71st Street, the same mansion that court documents are now demanding Epstein forfeit because many of the alleged acts of child sex trafficking and assault took place at his home.

A reported victim, Maria Farmer, also alleged that she was assaulted by Epstein at Wexner’s Ohio home in the Nineties and that Wexner’s security team prohibited her from leaving the residence.

On July 16, Wexner made his first comments on Epstein in an internal memo to L Brands employees in which the chairman explained he was “NEVER aware” of Epstein’s illegal activity and that his sympathy goes out to the victims.

