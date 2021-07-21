Los Angeles-based loungewear label Leset is expanding into babywear with the launch today of Leset Bebe.

“Leset has always, in part, been a reflection of my life, and in the past year, some of the most important people to me have either had babies or been pregnant, including both of my sisters. With this in mind, we are launching Leset Bebe, matching sets for mommy and me’s. There’s no better way to capture the feeling and beauty of a set than a new mom and her baby,” Lili Chemla, chief executive officer and founder of Leset, told WWD.

The new sets, comprised of a snap cardigan, short-sleeved onesie and classic jogger in the brand’s signature soft Lori and Pointelle fabrics, come in sizing between newborn and 2T. Additionally, the new styles, priced $108 to $138, coordinate with matching, existing Leset women’s fashions. Leset bebe is available on the brand’s e-commerce, as well as exclusively with saks.com.