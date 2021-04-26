Leslie Odom Jr. has become one of the standout style stars during the 2021 awards season, and the double Oscar nominee did not disappoint at last night’s Oscars.

The “One Night in Miami” actor, who was nominated for best supporting actor and best original song, debuted three monochrome, high-fashion looks at the awards ceremony, which his fashion stylist Avo Yermagyan documented on Instagram.

Odom Jr. arrived at the 2021 Oscars red carpet, the only in-person event this awards season, wearing a custom gold metallic, double-breasted suit by Brioni. The suit was made with 24-karat gold thread exclusive to the design house. The actor paired the look with a Panthère de Cartier 18-karat gold ring and an Omega Constellations Gents watch, which is priced at $21,400.

Odom Jr.’s Brioni suit fell in line with the night’s gold theme seen on the red carpet on the likes of Carey Mulligan in a sequined two-piece Valentino spring 2021 couture look and on Andra Day in a custom gold metallic Vera Wang cutout dress.

Yermagyan later posted Odom Jr.’s other Oscars looks on Instagram, including a tonal white Givenchy suit with chunky silver jewelry from Givenchy’s fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection.

For the Oscars after party, Odom Jr. looked to Valentino. The actor wore a custom turquoise crepe cady suit with a matching silk cady turtleneck and oversize button-down shirt designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli.

Odom Jr. is one of the male celebrities that’s been leading the 2021 awards season trend of high-fashion men’s wear, where male nominees have bucked traditional men’s wear styles for bolder, colorful and couture-like designs.

“The red carpet is just a reflection of real life,” Yermagyan told WWD about the shift in men’s fashion during awards season. “Men are bolder in the streets; businessmen are bolder; your average 16-year-old kid is bolder. Instead of trying to fit in with their friends, their purchases show how they’re trying to set themselves apart. Individuality and diversity are being celebrated and embraced by men more than ever before.”

