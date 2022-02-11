Leslie Odom Jr. Talks His Red Carpet Style and J. Crew’s Spring Campaign

Leslie Odom Jr. was one of the biggest style stars at last year’s awards season with his array of colorful suits and his modern spin on traditional menswear. Now, the Tony-award-winning actor’s style has gotten the attention of J. Crew, which has tapped Odom Jr. as its latest campaign star.

Odom Jr., best known for his role in Broadway’s “Hamilton,” appears in the fashion brand’s spring campaign, which celebrates the art of dressing up and shows the actor modeling pieces like a blue suede jacket, striped shirts and penny loafers.

“J. Crew was probably the first brand ever as a high school kid and in college that I would save my pennies and step on my tiptoes to reach for,” Odom Jr. said about the campaign. “As my wallet has grown a little bit, the pieces aren’t as hard for me to reach for, but it still stands for quality to me. It stands for classic silhouettes with a twist.”

For the campaign, J. Crew was interested in seeing Odom Jr.’s extensive record collection, as the actor and musician regularly listens to music when getting dressed. This was also important for Odom Jr. because for him music and style are connected, so he was drawn in by the campaign’s creative direction.

Leslie Odom Jr. for J. Crew. Courtesy of J. Crew

When it comes to Odom Jr.’s own style, he described it as classic as he’s “drawn to classic lines and classic ways of dressing that have been around for decades,” he said. Through his career, he’s learned the importance of investing in quality pieces that he can hold onto for many years and that don’t contribute to environmental waste.

Odom Jr. also spoke about his red carpet style, referencing his standout fashion streak during last year’s awards season when he was nominated for his role as Sam Cooke in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami,” where he wore pieces like an ombré Berluti suit at the SAG Awards, a red and blue colorblocked Versace suit at the BAFTAs and a 24-karat gold Brioni suit at the Oscars. Odom Jr. worked with his stylist Avo Yermagyan for the looks.

“We were in a difficult time in the country and the world in the middle of COVID-19, and to have the bright spot of these awards show, Avo leaned into the joy,” he explained. “We had fun getting dressed. I don’t know if that started with the fashion or whether it was that I got lucky to get so many nominations for being a part of Regina’s beautiful film, but whatever it was, I look back on it as a joyful, wonderful time.”

Odom Jr. was one of the celebrities that spearheaded last year’s men’s fashion trend during awards season where men bucked traditional menswear styles for more high-fashion, couture-like looks. The season included an array of looks that incorporated modern spins on the classic suit, bright colors, prints and other high-fashion elements.

“There’s just been a real change in the way we think about menswear and the way menswear is covered and designed,” Odom Jr. said. “We didn’t invent it. We’re wearing clothes that existed, so there’s a real movement that’s taken men away from dressing like penguins always. And I don’t mind a classic tux either. I’ve worn that at the right moment and it makes you feel like a million bucks to look like Sidney Poitier or James Bond.”

Leslie Odom Jr. for J. Crew. Courtesy of J. Crew

READ MORE HERE:

How Men’s Fashion Stole the Spotlight During the 2021 Awards Season

Sadie Sink Talks ‘Stranger Things’ Season Four at Kate Spade Presentation

Courteney Cox Aims to Beautify the Home Category With Homecourt