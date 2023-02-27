Levi’s Becomes Rolling Loud Music Festival’s First Global Partner

To recognize the 150th anniversary of Levi’s blue jeans and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the denim brand has teamed with Rolling Loud, the first and largest global hip-hop music festival, as their first global partner.

Travis Scott, Future and Playboi Carti, along with special guest Lil Wayne, are headlining Rolling Loud’s California festival, which takes place Friday to Sunday in Inglewood, California, at Hollywood Park Grounds.

Each Rolling Loud festival this year will feature a special Levi’s x Rolling Loud capsule collection with limited-edition merchandise exclusive to each festival city. The capsule includes Levi’s 501’s Trucker jackets, Tee and knit offerings, all of which can be customized with a selection of Levis x Rolling Loud graphics at the Levi’s x Rolling Loud Shop. There are chain stitch, patches and heat press graphics.

The Levi’s x Rolling Loud Trucker hat retails for $98, the hoodie is $65, 501 shorts are $60 and Tee is $35.

Levi’s x Rolling Loud shorts.

Exclusive to Rolling Loud California 2023 is a special Levi’s x Rolling Loud x Born x Raised festival collection and customization studio experience. That includes a Trucker hat, 501 jeans, hoodie and T-shirt, all featuring allover graphics from Los Angeles cult label Born x Raised. Once purchased, festival-goers can access the design studio where they can choose from exclusive Born x Raised artworks and patches that can be chain-stitched, screen-printed or heat-pressed. The Born x Raised hoodie is $130, T-shirt is $70, jacket is $160 and 501 jeans are $160.

Levis x Born x Raised 501 jeans.

Heat transfers are three for $5, and three patches for $15. Chain stitch embroidery is $10 and up.

