Levi’s Becomes Rolling Loud Music Festival’s First Global Partner

Each Rolling Loud festival this year will feature a special Levi's x Rolling Loud capsule collection.

Levi's is the global partner at Rollling Loud Music Festival.
Levi's is the global partner at Rollling Loud Music Festival. Here, the Levi's x Rolling Loud hoodie. courtesy shot.

To recognize the 150th anniversary of Levi’s blue jeans and the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the denim brand has teamed with Rolling Loud, the first and largest global hip-hop music festival, as their first global partner.

Travis Scott, Future and Playboi Carti, along with special guest Lil Wayne, are headlining Rolling Loud’s California festival, which takes place Friday to Sunday in Inglewood, California, at Hollywood Park Grounds.

Each Rolling Loud festival this year will feature a special Levi’s x Rolling Loud capsule collection with limited-edition merchandise exclusive to each festival city. The capsule includes Levi’s 501’s Trucker jackets, Tee and knit offerings, all of which can be customized with a selection of Levis x Rolling Loud graphics at the Levi’s x Rolling Loud Shop. There are chain stitch, patches and heat press graphics.

The Levi’s x Rolling Loud Trucker hat retails for $98, the hoodie is $65, 501 shorts are $60 and Tee is $35.

Levi’s x Rolling Loud shorts.

Exclusive to Rolling Loud California 2023 is a special Levi’s x Rolling Loud x Born x Raised festival collection and customization studio experience. That includes a Trucker hat, 501 jeans, hoodie and T-shirt, all featuring allover graphics from Los Angeles cult label Born x Raised. Once purchased, festival-goers can access the design studio where they can choose from exclusive Born x Raised artworks and patches that can be chain-stitched, screen-printed or heat-pressed. The Born x Raised hoodie is $130, T-shirt is $70, jacket is $160 and 501 jeans are $160.

Levis x Born x Raised 501 jeans.

Heat transfers are three for $5, and three patches for $15. Chain stitch embroidery is $10 and up.

To-go merchandise is $98 for a trucker, $65 for a hoodie and $60 for shorts.

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

