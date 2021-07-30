Amazon is helping to turn Levi’s upside down — at least on its streaming reality show “Making the Cut” and with a big assist from contestant Gary Graham.

Levi’s guest stars in episode five of the show’s second season, which dropped Friday on Prime Video and is hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn. For the first time, a single brand led the design challenge, dubbed “The Levi’s Avant-Garde Challenge.”

Competitors on the show had to create a runway and ready-to-wear look using Levi’s denim, sundries and trims.

For the project, they worked with Karyn Hillman, Levi’s chief product officer, to co-create looks that combined the brand with each designer’s own aesthetic.

“Originality and authenticity are at the core of what we do and that’s why we love working with emerging designers,” Hillman said. “Ultimately, we set out to inspire authentic self-expression — creating pieces that are new yet timeless, and something you can wear again and again.”

Graham won the challenge with his design, “The Levi’s Upside-Downable Trucker Jacket,” which blends the avant-garde with Levi’s iconography and can be rotated 180-degrees to create a longer silhouette and a more “cocoon-like” fit.

Hillman said: “Gary’s reinterpretation of our Trucker Jacket perfectly infuses his spin into our denim icon, creating something completely fresh and unique.”

Graham said: “The cocoon shape has been a silhouette I have experimented with for the past 10 years. I thought it was the perfect past, present, and future silhouette, and I immediately imagined the Trucker reinterpreted in it.”

The gender-neutral jacket suits different body types and personalities and is available for $200 on Amazon Fashion’s Making the Cut store.

