Levi’s Releases Limited-edition Shorts With Emma Chamberlain for ‘501 Day’

It’s “501 Day” at Levi Strauss & Co. and in honor of its 501 denim line, the fashion company has released new 501 shorts, made in collaboration with content creator Emma Chamberlain.

“I have been collecting all different types of Levi’s 501s for years,” Chamberlain told WWD in an exclusive statement. “They are the most timeless and reliable staple in my closet. During the summer, all I wear are cutoff 501 shorts. Not only are they comfortable, but they always look cool and effortless. I was so excited to create a pair of shorts with Levi’s because it gave me an opportunity to take something I already love and make it me.”

The $98 shorts, made completely of cotton, are ’90s-influenced, created with a loose fit.

“The patchy wash of the shorts was inspired by how the ocean naturally discolors denim, and the vague imagery on the shorts is inspired by my childhood summer vacations to the East Coast,” continued Chamberlain.

It was in May 1973 that Levi’s was granted the patent for “the copper rivets on their blue denim waist overalls,” according to the brand. “Though it wouldn’t acquire its famous lot number for another few years, the Levi’s 501, and the blueprint for the denim blue jean, was officially born.”

The company has also teamed with model Hailey Bieber, “Euphoria” actress Barbie Ferreira, rapper A$AP Nast, DJ Peggy Gou and soccer star Marcus Rashford for a campaign showcasing various 501 styles.

Next year, Levi Strauss & Co. will be celebrating the 150th anniversary of the 501s.